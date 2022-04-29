India sizzles: Record-breaking heat wave gripping country| 10 points

New Delhi, Apr 29: Summer came early this year and severe heatwave has gripped most parts of India this time with record temperatures being reported in March itself. India is suffering from extreme weather, with a blistering heatwave sweeping through large parts of the country.

On Thursday (April 28), several places recorded a temperature of above 45 degrees, with the met department predicting the continuation of very hot days over the next few days. Powercuts have added to people's woes.

Maximum temperature on April 28, 2022:

Top 10 updates on the heatwave across India