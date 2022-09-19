India-Singapore ministerial delegation calls on PM Modi

The delegation comprised Singapore Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, its Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong and India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

A statement said the ministers briefed Modi about the outcomes of the inaugural session of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable. This is Lawrence Wong's first visit to India in his capacity as the deputy prime minister, it noted.

The establishment of the ISMR is a pathbreaking initiative which was envisioned by Modi and reflects the unique nature of India-Singapore bilateral relationship, it added.

They briefed him about the wide-ranging discussions held, especially in emerging areas of digital connectivity, fintech, green economy, skill development and food security. Modi conveyed his appreciation and hoped that initiatives like ISMR would help further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.