India's wholesale inflation drops to a 21-month low of 5.85%

New Delhi, Dec 14: India's wholesale price inflation fell sharply to 21-month low of 5.85 per cent in November, a statement from the government said on Wednesday.

For the second straight month, the wholesale inflation remained below the double-digit mark. Last month, it was at 8.39 per cent, official data showed on Wednesday. The data claims that the drop was mainly due to a fall in prices of food articles, basic metals, textiles, chemicals and chemical products, and paper and paper products as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year. It means the retail inflation in India is now at an 11-month low and it declined below 6 per cent, which is in RBI's comfort zone, according to a report.