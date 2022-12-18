India’s Sargam Koushal wins Mrs World 2022, crown back in India after 21 years

Mrs World 2021 Shaylyn Ford of the US presented the crown to Mumbai-based Koushal at a ceremony held at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on Saturday evening, PTI reported.

The Mrs India pageant announced the winner on its official Instagram page on Sunday. "The long wait is over, it's after 21 years we have the CROWN back!" read the post.

"We've got the crown back after 21-22 years. I'm so excited. Love you India, love you world," Koushal posted in a video following the ceremony.

Aditi Govitrikar, the actor-model who brought the Mrs India crown to India in 2001, also shared a congratulatory message on the unverified page of the Mrs World pageant.

Tagging Koushal, Govitrikar wrote: "Heartiest congratulations @sargam3 @mrsindiainc so happy to have been part of the journey.. it was time the crown came back after 21 years." For the final round, Koushal wore a pink centre slit glittery gown designed by Bhawna Rao and was mentored for the runway by pageant expert and model Alesia Raut.

Mrs World is the first beauty pageant for married women, launched in 1984.

Going by Koushal's Instagram posts, she has a masters degree in English Literature. She had earlier worked as a teacher in Vizhag in Andhra and has also claimed that her husband works for the Indian Navy.

With inputs from PTI