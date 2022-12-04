India's position as 5th leading economy testifies its rising prestige globally: UP CM Yogi

Adityanath was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 90th Founder's Week celebrations of Maharana Pratap Education Parishad in Gorakhpur. Along with the growth of India, its Covid management model will always be discussed. "Even when COVID-19 had gripped the whole world, the government made sincere efforts towards the interests of its citizens.

Gorakhpur/Lucknow, Dec 04: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said India is setting new paradigms in terms of development and its position as the fifth leading economy testifies its rising prestige globally. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed leadership of the G-20, a group of 20 countries that own 80 per cent of the world's resources. As a leader, our country will guide the whole world," he said.

As the country celebrates Azadi's Amrit kaal, its position as the fifth leading economy testifies to its rising prestige globally, said Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

As India celebrates Azadi's Amrit kaal, its position as the fifth leading economy testifies to its rising prestige globally, he said. The chief minister said by declaring the National Education Policy during this period, the prime minister had set a big target in front of the country.

"This education policy is paving the way for all-round development. All educational institutions should join the NEP and prepare themselves to discharge their responsibilities towards the society and the nation," he said. He emphasised that citizens should equally take the responsibility of making the country into the number one economy in the world and Uttar Pradesh into the number one economy in the country. He said research, development and startups in all sectors like agriculture, education, technology, should be encouraged, he said.

The chief minister inspired students by giving examples of former President APJ Abdul Kalam and former Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. He said "the ones who do not give up even after defeat become a new inspiration." He appealed to institutions to not limit themselves to education but also involve students in competitive activities.

Explaining the importance of discipline in the life of students, the chief minister said one who does not have discipline in his life can never achieve his goal. The chief minister said Maharana Pratap Education Parishad was established by Brahmalin Mahant Digvijaynath during the struggle for the country's independence.

In 1932, the outline of Maharana Pratap Education Parishad was made according to the needs of the freedom struggle and independent India, he said. Brahmalin Mahant Digvijaynath had established the Parishad in the name of Maharana Pratap, a paragon of bravery and valour against foreign invaders. The goal was independent India and the medium was the bravery and courage of Maharana Pratap.