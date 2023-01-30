India's G20 plan for the world, global south is promising: UNGA President

The UNGA President then said that countries including India aren't aware of any concrete negotiations. "It's up to the Indian government to tell what role it can play or will play. I cannot decide on behalf of India. Unfortunately, this conflict is still not at the end, unfortunately, this war is still going on and unfortunately, the killing in Eastern Ukraine is demanding heavy casualties every day. I am sure that many countries may be India included, offering good services but are not aware of any concrete negotiations where peace negotiations would be now on the table" he said.

Earlier, in an address at a think-tank, Korosi strongly pitched for reform of the UN Security Council to reflect the changing balance of global power and economic heft of various countries and criticised the slow process that was started around 17 years back to bring the changes.

Separately, at a press conference, the UN diplomat, currently on a three-day visit to India, said New Delhi has done a lot to advance the US Security Council reform and was very active in all Ukraine-related issues in both in the body as well as in the UN General Assembly.

On Monday, Korosi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri with an overall focus on pressing global issues including those related to the UN.

With inputs from agencies