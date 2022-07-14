"One case of monkeypox has been confirmed. We are taking steps to ensure it does not spread to others. There are 11 primary contacts which include his parents, those who sat next to him in the plane, the taxi driver who took him from Thiruvananthapuram to Kollam, the auto driver who took him to the hospital and the cabin crew of the flight. We are informing all of them," the minister told reporters here.

The minister also told media that there was no need for concern. The Health department had said the same in a release issued by it in the evening before the first case of monkeypox was confirmed. T

The department, however, had advised everyone to be cautious and vigilant.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is sending a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Kerala to collaborate with the State Health Authorities in instituting public health measures in view of the confirmed case of monkeypox in Kollam district.

The Central team to Kerala comprises of experts drawn from National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi and senior official from Ministry of Health & Family Welfare along with experts from Regional Office of Health & Family Welfare, Kerala.

The team shall work closely with the State Health Departments and take a stock of on-ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions.

Government of India is taking proactive steps by monitoring the situation carefully and coordinating with states in case of any such possibility of outbreak occurs.

What is Monkeypox

Monkeypox is a rare zoonotic viral disease that is caused by infection with monkeypox virus. It produces pox-like lesions on the skin and is closely related to smallpox but is not nearly as deadly as smallpox was.

With the eradication of smallpox in 1980 and subsequent cessation of smallpox vaccination, monkeypox has emerged as the most important orthopoxvirus for public health.