India's contribution to Ayurveda being recognised by world: PM Modi

"For evidence-based research data, we have created the Ayush Research Portal. On this portal, till now data for 40,000 research studies is available," PM Modi said.

"From the All India Institute of Ayurveda to the Global Ayush Innovation and Investment Summit, India's contributions to ayurveda are being recognised by the world", he added.

"Over 30 countries have recognized Ayurveda as a traditional medicine system. We have to promote Ayurveda in other countries also," the prime minister added.

Listing the benefits of traditional medicines, PM Modi said "Ayurveda teaches us the right way of living. It is a guide on how to maintain our mental and physical health. We have put forward a futuristic vision of 'One Earth One Health' before the world. It means a universal vision for health."