India reports third Monkeypox case in Kerala

However, his health condition is stable, the minister added. The Kerala Government has already released the Standard Operating Procedures to deal with monkeypox cases in the State.

State Health Minister Veena George said the SOP includes details about collecting samples, isolation and treatment to be followed by all Government and private hospitals in the State.

The country's first Monkeypox was reported on July 14 after a 35-year-old person who returned from UAE on July 12 tested positive for Monkeypox.

On Monday (July 18), the second Monkeypox case was registered in Kannur in Kerala. The 31-year-old had landed at the Mangalore airport in coastal Karnataka from Dubai on July 13.

He was admitted to a hospital after he exhibited symptoms of the disease. His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, and they tested positive for the virus, an official said.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

Monkeypox typically presents with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications. It is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting from 2 to 4 weeks.