India reports slight increase in daily Covid tally with 2,897 new cases

The active cases now constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said, adding that the country's COVID-19 recovery rate is at 98.74 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.61 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.74 per cent, the ministry said.

A total of 84.19 crore Covid tests have been conducted so far, including 4,72,190 a day ago.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,25,66,935, the data showed.

India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. It crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021 and three crore on June 23, 2021.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with (those of) the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.