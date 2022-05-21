India reports second case of BA.4 Omicron sub-variant in Tamil Nadu

Covid-19 genome sequencing network INSACOG has confirmed one case of BA.4 sub-variant of Omicron from Tamil Nadu.

Out of the first two cases of the variant detected across India, one is from Chennai.

According to the daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, "Not a cause of immediate panic, but more of a reminder to get fully vaccinated & follow Covid norms."

"It is more a reminder to continue the focus on eligible persons getting completely vaccinated and the need to continue to follow Covid appropriate behaviour in crowded areas," it said.

Earlier, India had reported its first case of Omicron variant in Hyderabad.

INSACOG has also conducted a meeting and discussed the BA.4, the group of genetic laboratories are currently working to identify new variants.

Both the BA.4 and BA.5 variants of Omicron have been associated with the fifth COVID wave in South Africa and recently the US and Europe have also reported.