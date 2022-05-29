India reports 2,828 fresh Covid-19 infections: See top 5 states with highest daily cases

As far as the new Covid-19 cases are concerned, Kerala reports the highest number of daily Coronavirus cases in the country with 879 fresh infections. It is followed by Maharashtra where 529 new cases have been registered while Delhi logged 442 new cases.

Harayana and Karnataka have registered 227 and 196 cases, respectively.

The Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.56% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.60%.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,74,309 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 84.97 Cr (84,97,99,142) cumulative tests.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 193.28 Cr (1,93,28,44,077) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,44,88,568 sessions.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination commenced on January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

Covid-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.37 Cr (3,37,83,574) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Similarly, the Covid-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.