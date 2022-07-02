India reports 17,092 fresh Covid cases, 29 deaths in 24 hours

Active cases comprise 0.25 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.54 per cent, the health ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.14 per cent, almost equal to the weekly positivity rate, which was recorded at 3.56 per cent, according to the health ministry

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,28,51,590.

India's COVID-19 tally surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4, 2021, and 4 crore on January 25 this year.

The 30 new fatalities were constituted by 12 from Kerala, five from Maharashtra, four from Delhi, three from Goa, two from Bihar, and one each from Karnataka, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.