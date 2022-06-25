India reports 15,940 fresh COVID-19 cases, positivity rate 4.39%

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,24,974 with 20 new fatalities being reported, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed.

New Delhi, Jun 25: India reported a single-day rise of 15,940 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.39 per cent, according to the ministry.

The count of active cases has increased to 91,779, comprising 0.21 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.58 per cent, it said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,27,61,481, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021 and four crore on January 25 this year.