India reiterates Pakistan needs to protect its minorities

"We have seen reports about it, but we don't have specific details on the case, but we have reiterated that Pakistan should protect its minorities along with their safety, security and well-being, which is their responsibility," MEA spokesperson, Arindam Baghchi told reporters during a weekly briefing.

On December 29, another case of gang rape was reported in the Sindh Province. Diya Bheel was gang raped, beheaded and her breasts chopped off by unidentified persons. Before dumping her in a wheat field the accused also reskinned her. A sharp weapon was also used to cut the body parts of the woman.

Diya belonging to the Bheel tribe was a wide and had five children. The accused persons had separated the skin and flesh from her head, thus exploding her skull. They even removed the breast parts and a large portion of flesh from her chest, thus exposing her ribs.

Such incident of religious persecution are not new in the Islamic nation of Pakistan. The Muslims have in particular targeted the Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists among others. In October this year, a Hindu woman in Pakistan's Punjab was undressed, raped and tortured for asking for a daily wage.

The police have registered an FIR. None of the accused have however been identified as yet.

The government of India had introduced the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to ensure that the persecuted minority in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan are given Indian citizenship. The act aimed at protecting the persecuted minorities and granting them Indian citizenship.