India registers 4,270 fresh Covid cases with 15 deaths, active cases stand at 24,052

The Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.84% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.03%.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,13,699 Covid-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.26 Cr (85,26,23,487) cumulative tests.

India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 194.09 Cr (1,94,09,46,157) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,47,42,189 sessions.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10, this year.

The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 from March 16 and also removed the comorbidity clause, making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precautionary dose of the Covid vaccine.

So far, more than 3.44 Cr (3,44,23,443) adolescents in the 12-14 age group have been administered with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.