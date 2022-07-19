India records 15,528 new COVID-19 cases with 25 deaths

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.47%. 16,113 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,31,13,623.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,68,350 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.01 Cr (87,01,55,452) cumulative tests.

While the Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.57%, the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 3.32%.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 200.33 Cr (2,00,33,55,257) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,64,01,846 sessions.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 from March 16 and also removed the comorbidity clause, making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose of Covid vaccine.