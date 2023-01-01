India, Pakistan exchange lists of prisoners, fishermen in their custody

New Delhi, Jan 01: In line with the longstanding agreement between the two countries, India and Pakistan exchanged the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in their custody, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday.

Under the provisions of the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access, such lists are exchanged every year on 01 January and 01 July. "India shared lists of 339 Pakistani civilian prisoners and 95 Pakistani fishermen currently in Indian custody. Similarly, Pakistan has shared lists of 51 civilian prisoners and 654 fishermen in its custody, who are Indians or are believed to be Indians," a statement from the ministry said.

The government has asked for early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, missing Indian defence personnel, and fishermen along with their boats, from Pakistan's custody. In this context, Pakistan was asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 631 Indian fishermen and 02 Indian civilian prisoners, who have completed their sentence and whose nationality has been confirmed and conveyed to Pakistan.

In addition, Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to the remaining 30 fishermen and 22 civilian prisoners in Pakistan's custody, who are believed to be Indian.

The ministry said India remains committed to addressing, on priority, all humanitarian matters, including those pertaining to prisoners and fishermen in each other's country. In this context, India has also urged Pakistan to expedite necessary action at its end to confirm the nationality status of 71 Pakistani prisoners, including fishermen, whose repatriation is pending for want of nationality confirmation from Pakistan. The external affairs ministry also said Pakistan has been requested to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen, pending their release and repatriation to India.

Similarly, the sides also exchanged the list of nuclear installations and facilities, simultaneously through diplomatic channels at New Delhi and Islamabad. The list was exchanged under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between India and Pakistan.

"The Agreement, which was signed on 31 December 1988 and entered into force on 27 January 1991 provides, inter alia, that India and Pakistan inform each other of the nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the Agreement on the first of January of every calendar year. This is the 32nd consecutive exchange of such lists between the two countries, the first one having taken place on 01 January 1992," the Indian government said in a press release.