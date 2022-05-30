India-Pakistan bilateral meeting on Indus Water Treaty begins today

New Delhi, May 30: A five-member delegation of Pakistan is set to participate in the 118th bilateral meeting on Indus Water Treaty in New Delhi on Monday.

During the meeting, both sides will deliberate on the issue of advance flood information and the annual report of the Permanent Commission of Indus Waters (PCIW).

There will be talks on the sharing of flood forecast data while the PCIW (Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Water) annual report will also be discussed during the negotiations.

. .

The Pakistani delegation will not visit the under construction Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai dams but those and other projects will come under discussion.

In March, India and Pakistan had reiterated their commitment to implement the Indus Waters Treaty in its true spirit and expressed the hope that the next meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission would be held at an early date in India.

Under the relevant provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty, the meeting takes place alternatively in Pakistan and India annually.