India objects to US envoy visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

"We have an objection regarding the recent visit and meetings of the US Ambassador to Pakistan to PoK and we have conveyed the same to them," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi at a media briefing.

American ambassador Donald Blome visited Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) October 2-4 to promote the U.S.-Pakistan partnership and highlight the two countries' deep economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties.

This is the second visit by a US official to PoK.

The US envoy throughout mentioned PoK as AJK (Azad Jammu and Kashmir), which is offensive to New Delhi as it holds that the region was forcibly occupied by Pakistan in 1947.