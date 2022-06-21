India now fourth largest gold recycling country: World Gold Council

Recycling in India is a Rs 440 billion industry making up 11% of the average local annual supply in the last five years, WGC noted. There are three sources of gold recycling: jewellery, manufacturing scrap, and end-of-life industrial scrap. Old jewellery scrap represents the largest source of recycling in India, with an approximate 85% share of the total, the report said.

The other key component is old bars and coins that people either sell or exchange for jewellery; which are estimated to make up about 10% to 12% of scrap gold supply. Lastly, industrial scrap, generated from end-of-life electronic products, accounts for less than 5% of total Indian scrap supply, ANI reported.

"The industrial scrap market in India is largely unorganised and only a small proportion finds its way to refineries. This may be largely due to the fact that only a handful of Indian gold refineries have the capability to refine industrial scrap," the report said.