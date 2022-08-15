Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, he termed India the "mother of democracy". "Our nation has proved that we have an inherent strength from our diversity and the common thread of patriotism makes India unshakeable," Modi said. An aspirational society is important for any nation. Today, "we are proud that these aspirations are present in every household in India. Every citizen is enthusiastic, impatient for the fast progress of New India," he said.

. .

"My understanding of the spirit of India, made me realise that for the growth of New India we needed to ensure inclusive development across the nation, a vision that was held dear by Mahatma Gandhi," the prime minister said.

Top quotes from PM's Independence Day address