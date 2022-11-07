India logs 937 Covid cases; active cases drop below 15,000-mark

New Delhi, Nov 07: With 937 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,46,61,516, while the active cases declined below 15,000 mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
According to the ministry's website, 219.69 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a man for Covid-19 testing. PTI Photo
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.
Three deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours with one each in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.