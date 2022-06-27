India logs 17,073 new Covid cases, daily positivity rate at 5.62 %

The death toll has climbed to 5,25,020 with 21 fresh fatalities, data updated at 8 am by the ministry stated.

New Delhi, Jun 27: India logged 17,073 new coronavirus infections, raising its tally to 4,34,07,046, while the active cases have increased to 94,420, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

The active cases comprise 0.22 percent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.57 percent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,844 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours, the data stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.62 percent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.39 percent, it said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,27,87,606, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 percent.

According to the ministry, 197.11 crore doses of vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive.