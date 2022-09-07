India keen to boost cooperation with Russia, says PM Modi

Talking on global supply chains, the PM Modi said that the Ukraine conflict and the COVID pandemic have had a major impact on global supply chains. "Shortages of foodgrains, fertilizers, and fuels are a major concern for developing countries."

On Russia-Ukraine conflict, the PM said, "Since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict, we have stressed the need to take the path of diplomacy and dialogue. We support all peaceful efforts to end this conflict."

PM Modi said that he is glad to have the opportunity to connect at the seventh Eastern Economic Forum. "This month marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Consulate of India in Vladivostok. India was the first country to open a Consulate in this city."

Modi said in 2019, he had a chance to participate in the forum face-to-face. "At that time, we had announced the "act far-east" policy of India. And as a result, India's cooperation with the Russian Far East has increased in various fields," he said.

PM Modi also said that India was keen to boost cooperation with Russia, particularly in the areas of energy and coking coal.

Modi also added, "Russia can become an important partner for the Indian steel industry through the supply of coking coal."

While talking on Indian talent, the PM said, "We can also have good cooperation in the mobility of talent. Indian talent has contributed to the development of many developed regions of the world."