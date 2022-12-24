India-Japan defence relations go deeper, set for first-ever bilateral combat air exercise

To be held for 10 days in Japan next month, the combat air exercise has been named "Veer Guardian 23". The air forces of the two countries will conduct the exercise from January 16-26 the next year i.e. 2023. In a statement the Japan Air Self-Defence Force (JASDF) said that it will conduct a bilateral fighter training with the Indian Air Force (IAF).

New Delhi, Dec 24: India and Japan not just share cultural and economic affinity, their defence relations have also gone deeper over the years, especially after the Modi government came into power. The latest being the decision by the two countries to conduct their first-ever bilateral combat air exercise in the New Year.

The major focus of the air exercise is on promoting mutual understanding and strengthening defence cooperation between the two major powers in Asia.

A deterrent to China

India and Japan, which are already a part of Quad, a setup that aims to make the Asia-Pacific free for trade and peace, have also been working bilaterally to maintain peace and tranquillity in Asia. Being a regional power and an emerging economy, India has taken it on to itself to stabilize the continental equations where no country dominates the other.

Nonetheless, earlier this year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Japan where he reviewed various aspects of bilateral defence cooperation and regional affairs vital for regional and global security. The air exercise amidst fear, uncertainty and doubt between India and China is definitely going to boost India's confidence in forging bilateral relations with Japan.

The special strategic ties between India and Japan are definitely going to unsettle China. Whereas India wants a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific, China has been trying to monopolize it.

Advanced fighter jets to take part

Although there are no reports of Rafale being one of the fighter jets to be a part of the exercise, the participation of Sukhois have been confirmed. The Russian-origin IAF Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft will be the part of the exercise. Nearly 150 member IAF will be part of the exercise which will be carried by none other than the jumbo jet IAF's C-17 transport aircraft.

The first joint fighter jet drills are all set to make China restless as it has been quite aggressive at all its fronts. The border skirmishes with India have created an atmosphere of distrust between the two giant countries of the world. Moreover, India is looking for a deeper relationship with the countries surrounding China to contain its unreasonable aggression.