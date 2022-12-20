India is world's 3rd largest ecosystem for startups: Smriti Irani

According to Irani, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government aims at creating a skilled and prosperous nation. "This Amrit generation will pave the way to inspire and direct the coming generations after the 100 years of Independent India," she added.

Talking about the role of education in India, Irani said that education is the only weapon which can further strengthen youth to work for their own welfare and that of the society. She also said that the government's New Education Policy is proof of the country's diverse culture.

She also hailed the initiatives of the BJP-led central government which has helped the athletes shine on the international stage through the constant upliftment of sports.

"Due to this support of the Centre, you saw India's performance during the Olympics when India won its first gold medal in athletics. Even in the Paralympics, the 19 medals indicate that even our specially abled youth can bring laurels to the country through their talent," said Smriti Irani.