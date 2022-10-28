Tesla chief Musk took control of Twitter and fired its top executives, ahead of a Friday deadline to complete the deal to purchase the social media network.

In a detailed statement, Musk explained his logic behind taking over the micro-blogging site.

"The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilisation to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence. There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society," the statement said.

In his first tweet following the takeover, he said that the 'bird is freed.' The bird is the official logo of Twitter.

It may be recalled that Twitter had moved the Karnataka High Court against the government's orders on the takedown of posts and accounts following an escalation of a fight between the central government and the social media firm.

Modi government granted Twitter India "one last opportunity" to comply with the country's Information Technology Rules or risk losing its immunity as an intermediary.