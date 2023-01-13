India has lot beyond your imagination: PM welcomes foreign tourists as he flags off cruise

"Ganga is not just a river to us. It is a witness to India's glorious history. With a new approach, we began the cleanliness drive of Namami Gange," he added.

"I have a message for all foreign visitors, MV Ganga Vilas that India has everything you can imagine. It also has lot beyond your imagination. India can't be defined in words. India can only be experienced from the heart because India has opened her heart for everyone," PM Modi said.

"The dawn of cruise tourism will further generate employment for our #YuvaShakti and boost India's economy," PM Modi said.

"With India's ever-increasing role in the global economy, people around the world are curious to learn more about India and it's history," the prime minister remarked.

Listing out the infrastructure boost in the region, PM Modi said "Today the roads of my Kashi are widening, the ghats of Ganga ji are getting clean, and after the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, unprecedented enthusiasm is visible among the devotees."

"Before 2014, the use of waterways was very limited. We have made efforts to integrate waterways in India's modern infrastructure development," PM Modi said.

"Today, foundation stones have been laid for several other inland waterways projects worth more than Rs 1000 crores. This will expand trade and tourism and employment opportunities in eastern India," the prime minister said.