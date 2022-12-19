India has been incubator of human capital: Anand Mahindra on Indian-origin Ireland, UK PMs

It must be noted that earlier, Rishi Sunak, husband of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's daughter Akshata, made history in October by becoming the United Kingdom's first Indian-origin premier.

New Delhi, Dec 19: After Indian-origin leader Leo Varadkar became Ireland's PM for the second time, businessman Anand Mahindra said, sees this as a sign of India being a leading source of talent for the world. Varadkar's father Ashok Varadkar, a doctor, hailed from Varad, around 500 km from Mumbai. He moved to the United Kingdom in the 1960s.

The industrialist exuded happiness on the same on Twitter saying, "And now both the UK and Ireland have leaders of Indian origin. With the Deputy leader of the US also of Indian origin. Extraordinary."

He also mentioned Kamala Harris, the first woman to become US Vice-President. She is the daughter to late Shyamala Gopalan, who was Indian-American, and Donald Harris, who is Jamaican-American.

Varadkar returned for a second term as Ireland's prime minister on Saturday as part of a job-sharing deal made by the country's centrist coalition government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who congratulated Varadkar. He said India highly valued its historical ties with Ireland.

Modi tweeted, "Congratulations Leo Varadkar on assuming office as Taoiseach for the second time. Highly value our historical ties, shared constitutional values & multi-faceted cooperation with Ireland. Look forward to working together to realise the full potential of our vibrant economies."