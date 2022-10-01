India expert in IT, Pakistan expert in International Terrorism: S Jaishankar

Vadodara, Oct 01: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday took a veiled dig at Pakistan, saying "our neighbouring country is known as an expert in International Terrorism" while India is considered an "expert in IT" (Information Technology).

"No other country practices terrorism in the manner in which Pakistan has done. You show me anywhere in the world what Pakistan has done for so many years against India. After the 26/11 Mumbai attack, it is important for us to be clear to ourselves that this kind of behaviour and action is unacceptable and there will be consequences," PTI quoted the Union Minister as saying at an event.

Speaking at "Rising India and the World: Foreign Policy in Modi Era", S Jaishankar stated that the Modi government has made other countries realise the dangers of remaining silent over terrorism if it is not contained now. "We are fairly successful in taking along the world in this fight against terrorism.

Countries used to ignore the terrorism issue earlier thinking that it would not impact them as it was happening somewhere else. Today, there is a pressure on those who support terrorism, he added.

Terrorist activities in the North East have declined because of India's strategic pact with Bangladesh, he said. "Thanks to that land border agreement with Bangladesh, militants failed to get any shelter there. This stopped them from carrying out their operations in the North East," he said. To a question by a student from Sierra Leone about how the Modi government will realise Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's dream of "undivided India", Jaishankar said Partition was a real tragedy and it created problems like terrorism.

"The best way of realising the dream of Sardar Patel is for India to be strong, successful and confident, and other people to understand that they have to come to terms with this India and stop policies which are not in their interest and which are harmful for the entire region," said the minister. "...and I think if there is one leader who is realising the dreams, who has the thought process of Sardar Patel, who is realising the vision of Sardar Patel, who has that boldness, commitment and habits, you know who that is," the minister said, apparently referring to Modi.