India, Egypt agree on enhancing defence cooperation

In the meeting, both the ministers discussed steps to strengthen defence ties and agreed to conduct joint exercises in the field of counter-insurgency.

Rajnath Singh took to Twitter and wrote, "Had an excellent meeting with Egypt's Defence Minister, General Mohamed Zaki in Cairo. We had wide-ranging discussions on several initiatives to further expand bilateral Defence engagements. Signing of the MoU on Defence Cooperation adds new impetus and synergy to our relations."

In a statement, Ministry of Defence said, "Signing of MoU by the two Defence Ministers on cooperation in the field of defence was a milestone event during the visit, which will pave the way for enhancing defence cooperation across all sectors of mutual interest."

Both the leaders also exchanged views on regional security and acknowledged the contribution of India and Egypt to peace and stability in the world.

Rajnath Singh invited Zaki to the India-Africa Defence Dialogue and IOR Defence Ministers' Conclave, scheduled to be held as part of 12th DefExpo in Gandhinagar, Gujarat between October 18-22 this year..

Rajnath Singh also paid homage at the Unknown Soldier Memorial and Tombstone of the late Egyptian President Anwar El-Sadat in Cairo.

Rajnath Singh, who is on a three-day visit to Egypt, was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Ministry of Defence in Cairo before the commencement of bilateral talks.

Rajnath Singh also met with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi yesterday.