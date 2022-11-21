India discontinues Air Suvidha forms for international passengers; Covid vaccination not mandatory

"The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has issued 'Guidelines for International Arrivals in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and updated the same from time to time. The present guidelines are being revised in light of sustained declining Covid-19 trajectory and significant advances being made in Covid-19 vaccination coverage both globally as well as in India," the government order said.

"All travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against Covid-19 in their country," it added.

Air travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their country.

On arrival, the passengers should ensure physical distancing and thermal screening of all the arriving international passengers will be done by the health officials present at the point of entry.

"The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated, taken to a designated medical facility as per health protocol," it said.

Further, the ministry said that all travellers should self-monitor their health post arrival. They should report to their "nearest health facility or call National helpline number (1075)/ state helpline number in case they have any symptoms suggestive," it added.

During air travel, the ministry said that in-flight announcement about the ongoing pandemic, including precautionary measures to be followed such as preferable use of masks and following physical distances, should be made in flights/ travel at all points of entry.

Any passenger having symptoms of coronavirus during travel should be isolated as per standard protocol, it added.

In the wake of the pandemic, scheduled domestic flight services were suspended for two months starting from March 25, 2020. Scheduled international flight services, which was also suspended from the same day, was restored only from March 27 this year.