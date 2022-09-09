On the day of mourning, the National Flag will be flown at half mast throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day, the ministry said.

The Royal Family announced the sad news on September 8, writing, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

King Charles' statement continued, "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world." "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held," the statement concluded.

The queen had struggled with mobility issues and was looking increasingly frail ever since the death of her husband Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in April 2021. The official cause of death was not yet clear.

Camilla will be known as Queen Consort. That was a position the Queen publicly supported last spring.

Elizabeth II became Queen in 1952, but her coronation was in 1953, according to Biography.com.