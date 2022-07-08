India declares one-day national mourning for Shinzo Abe

Taking to Twitter, Modi wrote,''As a mark of our deepest respect for former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, a one day national mourning shall be observed on 9 July 2022.''

He expressed his sadness over the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo's death, referring to him as a 'towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator'.

Modi looked back on his association with the Japanese leader on Twitter, recalling his sharp insights on economy and global affairs.

"My association with Mr. Abe goes back many years. I had got to know him during my tenure as Gujarat CM and our friendship continued after I became PM. His sharp insights on economy and global affairs always made a deep impression on me," he added.

Former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe, who was the longest-serving prime minister in Japan's history, died on Friday after being shot while delivering a speech at a campaign event in western Japan. He was 67.

Abe was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech Friday in Nara in western Japan. He was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment but was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was pronounced dead later at the hospital.

A suspect has also been arrested by the Japanese law enforcement agencies for attempt to murder, the report further added. The man appeared to be in his 40s and a gun had reportedly been confiscated.

Global leaders have expressed shock and concern over the news of attack on Abe.