India committed to stand by Afghan Hindus and Sikhs

Ever since the Taliban has taken over Afghanistan, It has become impossible for the Afghan Sikhs to live in the country

New Delhi, July 02: The safe arrival of Raqbir Singh and 10 other Afghan Sikhs by a special flight from Kabul to New Delhi indicates how much India cares for its people stranded in adverse circumstances abroad.

Singh sustained severe burn injuries during the terrorist attack on the Karte Parwan Gurudwara, the main religious centre of the Sikh community in Kabul, on June 18 this year.