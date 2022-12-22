India clears projects worth Rs 85,000 crore, including light tanks, mounted artillery for Army

It is pertinent to mention that 21 proposals, worth Rs 82,127 crore (97.4%), are approved for procurement from indigenous sources.

This unprecedented initiative of DAC will not only modernise the Armed Forces but also provide substantial boost to the defence industry to achieve the goal of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

The AoNs accorded will equip the Indian Army with platforms and equipment such as Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicles, Light Tanks and Mounted Gun System providing a quantum jump to Indian Army's operational preparedness. Proposals approved also includes procurement of Ballistic Helmets, with enhanced protection level, for our soldiers.

The most significant of them is AON for Project Zorawar, which will cost about Rs 16,000 crore.

Under Project Zorawar, the Army will induct indigenous light tanks with a maximum weight of 25 tons - and a margin of 10 per cent - that have the same firepower as regular tanks.

These tanks will have Artificial Intelligence (AI), integration of tactical surveillance drones to provide a high degree of situational awareness and loitering munition, along with an active protection system.

These tanks to be procured under 'Project Zorawar' - named after legendary Zorawar Singh, a military general who served under Raja Gulab Singh of Jammu - will have equal firepower as the current ones.

It is also being examined if they can be made amphibious so it can be deployed even in the Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh.

Approvals for procurement of Naval Anti-Ship Missiles, Multi-Purpose Vessels and High Endurance Autonomous Vehicles will further enhance maritime strength giving boost to Indian Navy's capabilities.

Indian Air Force will be further strengthened with enhanced lethal capabilities by induction of new range of missile system, Long Range Guided Bombs, Range Augmentation Kit for conventional bombs and advanced surveillance systems.

The procurement of Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels for Indian Coast Guard will enhance surveillance capability in the coastal areas to new heights.