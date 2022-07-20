India-China Talks: Are these peace meets just hogwash for China?

Observers lament there was no breakthrough in the 16th round of Corps Commander talks, held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side, on July 17. The two sides just agreed to maintain the "security and stability" on the ground in the Western Sector along the LAC, "stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest." They "reaffirmed that the resolution of remaining issues would help in restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations."

The continuing stalemate in the border talks between New Delhi and Beijing offers yet another evidence that communist China has no intention to live in peace with modern, secular India.

New Delhi must bear in mind that it is dealing today with a hostile, militarily powerful communist neighbour, and must remain cautious of Beijing's designs.

More than two years have passed since the start of the Galwan crisis between India and China. To defuse the crisis, there have been several rounds of Corps Commander-level talks, numerous WMCC (Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China border affairs) meetings, high-level political contacts at the level of foreign ministers, defence ministers and national security advisers.

In March this year, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi visited India. The other day, Wang had a talk with our foreign minister S. Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G-20 foreign ministers meeting in Bali. There is, however, little progress in resolving the India-China border crisis. The friction in areas, such as Patrolling Point 15 in Hot Springs, Demchok and Depsang, remains unresolved.

. .

The observers warn China has had a policy of cartographic aggression against India since the Mao Zedong era. Despite efforts by the successive dispensations in New Delhi to foster peaceful co-existence between India and China, there has been no dilution in Beijing's policy of aggression at any stage. In Depsang in 2013 and Chumar in 2014, they sent troops across the LAC and put themselves up permanently. During the Doklam crisis in 2017, at Pangong Tso, they indulged in heavy stone throwing against Indian troops.

In the last two years, China has undertaken massive construction of infrastructure, habitat and support structures in forward areas to maintain the troops close to the LAC. The number of Chinese troops along the LAC has gone up from 8,000 to more than 60,000.

The observers suggest New Delhi must bear in mind that it is dealing today with a hostile, militarily powerful communist neighbour. It would do well to remain cautious of Beijing's designs. New Delhi should devise its policies and strategies towards the dragon accordingly.

(Jagdish N. Singh is a senior journalist based in New Delhi. He is also Senior Distinguished Fellow at the Gatestone Institute, New York)

