India-China face-off: Rajnath Singh to make statement in Parliament

The defence minister during the meeting took updates on the recent conflict between troops from both sides in Tawang.

The defence minister condemned the act of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and said, "I want to say that these repeated incidents on the McMohan line spoil the relations between India and China. I personally condemn the act of the PLA. Indian soldiers at the border won't budge even an inch and as much China will do such acts our soldiers will give a befitting reply."

The recent development came when it was reported on Monday that PLA troops contacted the LAC on December 9 in the Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner.

This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides. Both sides immediately disengaged from the area.

Following the incident, India's Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity.

Along the LAC, in certain areas in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh, there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006.

Following the face-off reported on Monday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday demanded that the Central government should discuss the issue in Parliament.

Kharge said, "...About the Chinese transgressions and the construction at all points near the LAC, since April 2020. Govt need to take the nation into confidence by discussing this issue in Parliament. We are forever indebted to the valour and sacrifice of our soldiers."