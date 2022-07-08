India-China bi-lateral relations have shown momentum of recovery: Wang Yi

The two leaders held an hour long meeting on the margins of a G20 foreign ministers' meeting being hosted by Indonesia in Bali. Began my day in Bali by meeting FM Wang Yi of China. Discussion lasted one hour, Jaishankar said in a tweet.

The readout quoted Wang as telling Jaishankar that since March this year, China and India have maintained communication and exchanges, effectively managed differences and the bilateral relations have generally shown a momentum of recovery.

The two countries should take practical actions to implement the important consensus of the leaders of the two countries that the two countries are not each other's threats, but cooperation partners and development opportunities. Both countries share common interests and similar legitimate claims, Wang further added.

As the world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, major countries like China and India will definitely not go with the flow, but are destined to uphold strategic determination, achieve their respective development and revitalisation in accordance with the established goals, and make greater contributions to the future of mankind, the Chinese Foreign Minister also said.

The readout quoted Jaishankar as saying that since their meeting in March when Wang visited New Delhi, the two sides have made positive progress in terms of safeguarding stability along the borders, promoting practical cooperation and facilitating people to people exchanges.

New Delhi looks forward to a positive, cooperative and constructive India-China relationship and stands ready to work with China to release a clear signal to push for the implementation of bilateral ties.

Jaishankar has maintained that the standoff at the LAC was the outcome of China violating agreements and protocols for border management by massing a large number of troops in the Ladakh sector. He also said that bilateral ties cannot be normalised till and peace and tranquility is restored at the border.

India and China have held multiple rounds of talks. However the two sides agreed to pull back frontline troops from the north and south banks of Pangong Tso lake and Gogra. Several friction points still remain and the two sides are yet to make any headway.