India-China begin disengagement at Gogra Hot Springs

The decision was taken during the 16th India-China commander level talks that were held. It was decided to disengage in a coordinated manner which is conducive to peace and harmony a joint statement released by the Ministry of Defence said.

New Delhi, Sep 08: In a welcome sign the Chinese and Indian troops have begun disengagement at the Gorge Hot Springs (PP15).

The two sides have been locked in a tense stand-off for nearly two years now.

Earlier this month the military commanders held talks in Eastern Ladakh during which the two sides focused on maintaining security and stability in the region.

The Indian and Chinese armies are engaged in a stand-off at the friction points for more than two years.

India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are key for the overall development of the bilateral ties, a PTI report said.