India celebrates Eid-Al-Adha, devotees offer namaz; greet each other on Bakra Eid

Hundreds of families were seen gathering at Delhi's Jama Masjid and other prominent places, where they greeted each other on the occasion.

New Delhi, July 10: As India celebrates Eid al-Adha, people in different parts of the country thronged mosques to perform the traditional Eid prayers and take part in festivities on this very special and holy Islamic day.

It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Every year, the date changes as it's based on the Islamic lunar calendar, which is about 11 days shorter than the Western 365-day Gregorian calendar.

Eid al-Adha, known as the "Feast of Sacrifice," is a revered observance that coincides with the final rites of the annual hajj in Saudi Arabia. It's a joyous occasion for which food is a hallmark where devout Muslims buy and slaughter animals and share two-thirds of the meat with the poor.

People are seen offering their prayers on this day and spend time with their friends, family and relatives. They also enjoy delicious cuisines with their loved ones.

PM Modi tweeted, "Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha. May this festival inspire us to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha and wished that the festival inspired everyone to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind.

