India, Australia discuss improving bilateral defence cooperation

Amid the ongoing joint exercise 'Austra Hind 22', the top guns of the armies of the two countries discussed ways to boost their defence ties.

New Delhi, Dec 10: Major General Chris Field of the Australian Army called on India's Lieutenant General M.V. Suchindra Kumar, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy), and discussed ways to boost defence ties, amid the ongoing joint exercise 'Austra Hind 22' between the two countries.

Taking to Twitter, Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of Indian Army wrote on Saturday: "Maj Gen Chris Field from the @AustralianArmy called on Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar DCOAS (Strat) and discussed about the ongoing joint Exercise #AustraHind between both Armies and ways to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation."