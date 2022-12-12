'India at essence of forming multi-polar world': Russia's Sergey Lavrov

''India is one of the leading countries in terms of economic growth, maybe even the leader. Its population will soon be bigger than any other country. India has vast diplomatic experience in settling various kinds of problems,'' he said

New Delhi, Dec 12 : Russia's foreign Sergey Lavrov said that India is a country that not only aspires to be but is at the essence of the forming of a multi-polar world as one of its most important poles.

''India is part of a range of integration structures in South Asia within SCO & it takes an active role in United Nations. India is a country that not only aspires to be but is at the essence of the forming of a multipolar world as one of its most important poles,'' he also said.

''India & Brazil have been promoting their applications to join UN Security Council together with Japan & Germany, which is a sign of multipolarity. We see what added value India & Brazil can bring to UNSC knowing their stances on global & regional issues,'' Russian FM said.

India on December 1 assumed the monthly rotating Presidency of the Security Council, the second time after August 2021 that India is presiding over the Council during its two year tenure as elected UNSC member.

India, whose 2021-2022 term on the Council ends December 31, has been at the forefront of efforts calling for urgent reform of the Security Council, which has remained deeply divisive in dealing with current challenges.

India has asserted that the Council, in its current form, does not reflect today's geo-political realities and its credibility is at risk if nations such developing powers like India do not have a permanent seat at the horse-shoe table.