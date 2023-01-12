India Army Day 2023 to celebrated in Bengaluru, first time in history outside of Delhi

Karnataka becomes the first state to host this prestigious event for the first time outside Delhi. This is because the first Army Chief Major General K M Cariappa took command of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Roy Boucher, the last British Commander-iin-Chief in 1949. General K M Cariappa went on to become India's first Commander-in-Chief post Independence, Parade Commander Major General Ravi Murugan told reporters here.

The event would be attended by Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande.

Bengaluru, Jan 12: The 75th Indian Army Day will this year be held in Bengaluru and this the first time that the parade is taking place outside the national capital,Delhi.

Indian Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15. While paying tribute to India's first commander-in-chief, Field Marshal K M Cariappa, the day also recognised the bravery, valour and self-less sacrifice made by the Indian soldiers

Indian Army Day 2023: The programme:

Major General Murugan said that the programme would begin with laying a wreath by Major General Pande at the Madras Engineering War Memorial as a tribute to those sacrificed their lives for the nation.

The parade would witness 8 continents including a mounted contingent from the Ary Service Corps and a military band which would comprise 5 regimental bands.

Major General Murugan also said that the parade will be supported by a fly-past of Army aviation Dhruv and Rudra helicopters.

Various weapon systems held in the Army's inventory will be on display and they would include K9 Vajra self-propelled guns, Pinaka rockets, T-90 tanks, BMP-2 Infantry Fighting Vehicle, Tunguska Air Defence System, 155mm Bofors guns, light strike vehicles, Swathi Radar and different assault bridges, Major General Ravi Murugan also said.

We have invited people from all walks of life, even students from schools, colleges, NCC cadets, and children from orphanages. Over 8,000 civilians have witnessed the parade during the pre-event displays thus far," he also added.

Further a high-tea has been planned which would be attended by the Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on January 14. On January 15 a military tattoo programme has also been planed, which would be attended by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh.

Why is Army Day celebrated:

The Indian Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15 in recognition of Field Marshal K M Cariappa the first Commander-in-Chief of independent India. The Army Day is also dedicated to those who have sacrificed their lives for the nation.

The Indian Army originally known as the British Indian Army evolved into the National Army after Indian gained indepdence.

The day celebrates he accomplishments of India's soldiers who have set a great example of selfless service for the country, love for the nation and brotherhood.

