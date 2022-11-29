India and Israel will survive the damage Lapid's remarks has inflicted: Ex-Israeli envoy

He took to Twitter to condemn Lapid's remarks and stated, "An unfortunate comment which reflects his own and only his own views and total lack of basic sensitivity or knowledge of what he talked about." Carmon then said that the filmmaker should apologised for his "revolting personal remarks on historical facts".

New Delhi, Nov 29: Endorsing the current Israeli Ambassador to India's remarks, former Israel Ambassador to India Daniel Carmon criticised the controversial comments made by Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid on 'The Kashmir Files' and said that the relationship between India and his country will "survive the damage the filmmaker has inflicted."

After the Current Israeli Ambassador to India's open letter condemning filmmaker Lapid for his remarks, former Israel Ambassador has now said that the two nations will survive the damage that the filmmaker has inflicted.

"He definitely should apologize for his revolting personal remarks on historical facts without any sensitivity, not really knowing what he was talking about.I strongly urge our many friends in India not to be drawn by one person's remarks to doubting the facts about the #Holocaust, [sic]" he pointed out.

The former Israel Ambassador to India then endorsed the current Israeli Ambassador to India, Sri Lanka and Bhutan, Naor Golin's remarks and said that this incident will not have any impact on India-Israel relationship.

"Amb @NaorGilon's excellent open letter this morning to #NadavLapid speaks for all of us & reflects our true feelings. As the Ambassador said-the friendship between the people & the states of India & Israel is very strong and will survive the damage the film maker has inflicted," he tweeted.

Consulate of Israel in Mumbai Responds:

Kobbi Shoshani, Consul General of Israel, has said that the filmmaker made a "big mistake" and Lapid is not representing Israel. After the event was over, he conveyed to the filmmaker that those remarks were "inappropriate".

"From my point of view, I can't force anyone to apologise. If you ask personally, yes I think he has to apologise because he entered a political dispute in India and it's not something which he has to do," ANI quoted Shoshani in a tweet.

Talking about 'The Kashmir Files', Kobbi Shoshani claimed that he had tears in his eyes watching the movie. "When I saw the film, tears came from my eyes. It was not an easy film to see. I think it was shown in Israel too. We're Jews who suffered from horrible things and I think we've to share other's suffering," he added.

What did Nadav Lapid say:

Nadav Lapid, who headed the the jury of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), described Hindi film 'The Kashmir Files' as "propaganda" and "vulgar" and he was "disturbed and shocked" to see the film being screened at the film festival.

"All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie 'The Kashmir Files'. It felt to us like a propaganda and vulgar movie that was inappropriate for an artistic and competitive section of such a prestigious film festival," he said. "I feel comfortable to openly share this feeling with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion which is essential for art and life", Lapid said.

His comments has enraged a huge number of people who have called out the filmmaker for his remarks.

Reacting to the comment, the film's director, Vivek Agnihotri said that the truth can make people lie without naming Nadav. The Kashmir Files was screened at the recently concluded IFFI Goa 2022. At the screening, actor, Anupam Kher delivered a very powerful speech.

"GM. Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie. #CreativeConsciousness," the filmmaker said on Twitter.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others. The story dealt around the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following the killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.