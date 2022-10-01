India abstains on UN resolution condemning Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian regions

After Russia's announcement of annexation yesterday, the UN Security Council voted on the draft resolution tabled by the United States and Albania to condemn the Russian annexation and referendum.

India's PR to the UN said, "Dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes, however daunting that may appear at this moment. The path to peace requires us to keep all channels of diplomacy open."

She also refered to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dialogue with Russian President Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit at Samarkand, Uzbekistan in which the PM said that this can't be an era of war.

Kamboj also underlined External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's statement in his recent engagements at the UN General Assembly last week in which he had said, "We are often asked whose side we are on. And our answer, each time, is straight and honest. India is on the side of peace and will remain firmly there."

During her address, she also reiterated that India is hopeful of an early resumption of peace talks for the resolution of the conflict. "India's position has been clear and consistent from the very beginning of this conflict. The global order is anchored on principles of the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states."

The UN envoy also added. "Escalation of rhetoric or tensions is in no one's interest. It is important that pathways are found for a return to the negotiating table. Keeping in view the totality of the evolving situation, India has decided to abstain from this resolution."

Four Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia:

Four regions are Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk. The four regions are equal to 15 per cent of Ukraine.

The size of the four regions is reported equal to the size of Hungary or Portugal. Reuters in a report said that the four regions amount to more than 90,000 square km.

After the annexation of four new regions of Ukraine, Russia will have the upper hand in the region as these four regions create a land corridor between Russia and Crimea.

(With input from ANI)