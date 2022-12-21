'India above politics': Health Minister blunts Congress attack on Covid protocol

"To ensure that Covid19 doesn't spread in Rajasthan, I took experts' views and wrote to Rahul Gandhi stating that Covid protocol should be followed in Bharat Jodo Yatra," he added.

"It is my duty to ensure that Covid19 doesn't spread in the country. If someone thinks that how can a minister question them, then what can we do about their mindset? Questioning me on this is like obstructing me from doing my duty," he further said.

Mandiva on Tuesday wrote to former party president Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to consider suspending the Bharat Jodo Yatra if Covid protocols could not be followed.

All India Congress Committee general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh asked the BJP not to play politics on the matter. "I can understand that the BJP is afraid and is in trouble after seeing the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra," Ramesh told reporters.

Earlier, Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in India and the preparedness of the public health system for surveillance, containment, and management of COVID-19 in view of the recent spike in cases of COVID-19 in some countries.

Underlining the challenge posed by the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in some countries across the world such as China, Japan, South Korea, France and United States, Union Health Minister noted the importance of being prepared and remaining alert against new and emerging strains of COVID-19, especially in view of the upcoming festive season.

Underlying and reiterating that COVID is not over yet, he directed the officials to be fully geared up and strengthen surveillance. He urged people to follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour and get vaccinated against COVID.