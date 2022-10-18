India a case study for world: PM Modi at top Interpol meet

"Time to look ahead and also look at the past. Our Vedas say let noble thoughts come from all directions and India believes in global cooperation," PM Modi said.

"Interpol is approaching a historic milestone. In 2023, it will celebrate its 100 years. This is a call for universal cooperation to make the world a better place. India is one of the top contributors towards UN Peacekeeping Operations," PM Modi added.

"When nations and societies are becoming inward-looking, India calls for greater world cooperation... When threats are global, the response can't be local. It's high time, the world should come together to defeat these threats," the prime minister added.

"There is a need to develop international strategies to defeat terrorism worldwide," PM Modi added.

On the occassion, prime minister Narendra Modi also released the commemorative postal stamp and commemorative coins of Rs 100 denomination.