Independence Day: Delhi Police ropes in kite flyers to keep skies clear

If implemented this would be the first of its kind security arrangement on the occasion.

The move aims to prevent stray kites from falling inside Red Fort during the Prime Minister's address to the nation and the flag-hoisting ceremony.

. .

"We are trying to make efforts to ensure kite-flying does not take place during the Independence Day celebrations when the prime minister will address the nation from the Mughal-era fort," said Sanjay Arora, the newly appointed Police Commissioner.

"Immediately, the north and central district DCPs, and DCP (security division), were asked to come with their presentations. They informed the police chief that they have identified all skilled kite-flyers of their area and that they will keep them engaged from 6 am to 9 am on August 15," the Indian Express reported from a Delhi Police officer.

Section 144 has been imposed on flying kites near Red Fort during the August 15 Independence Day function. The violators will be charged under section 188 (disobeying official orders).

The Delhi Police has tightened security measures across the capital, intensifying patrolling and conducting anti-sabotage checks.